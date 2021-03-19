Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his classic no-filter style of food critiquing. The renowned British chef and restaurateur regularly posts videos reviewing and roasting viral cooking videos. His trademark style of blunt reviewing and straight talk has made him a legend in the culinary world. Gordon Ramsay often shares these videos on Instagram for his 11.4 million followers. However, his fans were recently surprised to see a hilarious video of him being roasted by his daughter Matilda Ramsay instead. Take a look at the funny video which is now breaking the internet:

The prank by Gordon Ramsay's daughter was a simple yet effective one that had hilarious results. Matilda or Tilly Ramsay seated her father by her side, along with a water bottle with a raw egg carefully placed on top. She then waved her hands around the raw egg in an attempt to make it disappear into the bottle. With a quick motion, she pretended that the egg went into the bottle, thus making Gordon Ramsay peer into the bottle curiously. She then squirted the bottle of water onto his face, taking him completely by surprise. That wasn't all - she also smashed the raw egg on his head which was hiding in her other hand. "Someone did the dishes last night," was what Gordon Ramsay captioned the funny video as.

Gordon Ramsay couldn't help but chuckle at the clever prank by his daughter. The hilarious video received over 10 million views and 1.4 million likes since the time it was shared. Instagram users couldn't believe that Gordon Ramsay got pranked so easily by his daughter. Thousands of comments poured into the viral video which left users in splits. "That was smooth," commented one user while another wrote, "Cannot believe you fell for that! Cracked me up."

What did you think of the prank played on Gordon Ramsay? Tell us in the comments below!