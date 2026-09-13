Food safety remains a growing concern for consumers across the country. Amid the festive rush, authorities have also been stepping up inspections to identify food items that may not meet required safety standards. In a recent drive in Bihar, formalin was found in milk samples from Fatuha. Food safety officials destroyed a total of 147 litres of milk and 144 kg of paneer during raids carried out at different locations.





Following directions from health secretary-cum-food safety commissioner Kumar Ravi, food safety officials carried out inspections across Patna, Hajipur and Darbhanga. The teams acted against food products found to be adulterated, expired or below the required quality standards. Several samples were also collected and sent to laboratories for further testing, as per a report in TOI.





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Hajipur saw the largest seizure, with officials destroying 72 kg of paneer after starch adulteration was detected. Of this, 14 kg was confiscated from a grocery store on Station Road, while another 58 kg was found at a paneer outlet and destroyed after similar adulteration was detected. Samples from the seized products have been sent for laboratory analysis, with further legal action expected based on the test results.





In Darbhanga's Benipur area, a milk parlour was found storing 21 litres of expired milk along with 18 kg of spoiled paneer. Both products were destroyed on the spot. Samples were collected for examination.





The food safety crackdown also extended to Patna. Officials destroyed nearly 126 litres of milk after laboratory testing confirmed the presence of formalin. The samples had been collected from a dairy unit in Fatuha, while additional milk and paneer samples were taken for further analysis.





A joint team comprising officials from the food safety department, drug control administration, Ayush directorate and police also inspected a food supplements facility in Fatuha. Six samples, including manufactured and semi-finished products, were collected during the inspection. Officials said no suspicious or objectionable substances were detected at the facility.





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Meanwhile, food safety teams carried out surprise checks at sweet shops and food manufacturing units across Patna. Operators were instructed to maintain proper hygiene and ensure cleanliness at their premises.