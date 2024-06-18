Pushkar isn't just a holy town - it's a haven for adventurous eaters! Forget mountain-climbing ascetics, this is where pilgrims come to fuel their spiritual journeys with incredible food. Pushkar's streets are lined with vendors whipping up incredible delights, with influences from both Rajasthan and Gujarat. From melt-in-your-mouth snacks to hearty meals, get ready for a flavour explosion.

Here Are 5 Places In Pushkar That Should Be Your Next Trip:

1. Early Bird Gets the Poha at Mohan Ji

Photo Credit: iStock

Poha, a flattened rice dish, is a breakfast staple. But for the best version, you gotta be an early riser. Head to Mohan Ji in the main market by 6:30 AM. His secret recipe and piping hot tea are legendary - and he sells out by 10 AM sharp! Don't miss this Pushkar sunrise ritual.

2. Kickstart Your Day with Kadhi Kachori at Sarwadiya Mishthan Bhandar

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/life_is_beautiful_with_food

Pushkar mornings are all about indulging. Head to Sarwadiya Mishthan Bhandar for a plate of Kadhi Kachori. The kadhi, a chickpea flour and buttermilk curry, might seem unusual for breakfast, but trust us, it's delicious! Here, the kachoris are flaky and layered, filled with a flavorful dal mixture. Top it off with a sweet and spicy sonth (tamarind and jaggery relish) for an unforgettable bite.





3. Dal Baati Churma: A Ghee-licious Experience At Radhe Ji

Photo Credit: iStock

This Rajasthani staple gets a starring role in Pushkar. Skip the fancy restaurants and head to Radhe Ji in the main market. Here, the Dal Baati Churma is a symphony of textures and tastes. The smoky-red chili dal is simple yet soul-warming, the baati perfectly baked and swimming in pure ghee (heavenly aroma!), and the churma comes in a ladoo form, ready to crumble and elevate the entire dish.

4. Experience The Magic of Papad ki Sabzi and Tikkar at Shree Karni Maa

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/msaggarwal

Rajasthan's desert climate means creativity reigns supreme. Papad ki Sabzi features roasted papad (dried lentil wafers) in a rich gravy - a testament to their genius use of shelf-stable ingredients. Pair it with a hearty Tikkar, a flatbread made with wheat and maize flour, cooked on a coal fire for an extra smoky flavor. Head to Shree Karni Maa Restaurant for this rustic delight.

5. Rabri Malpua: Deep-Fried Heaven at Shree Ram Ji Ki Dukan

Photo Credit: iStock

Forget everything you know about Malpua. This legendary shop near Gangaur Ghat serves Rabri Malpua, a deep-fried pancake made entirely of rabri (that thick, sweet milk reduction). Watching them transform a thin batter into a palm-sized pancake is mesmerizing. Each crispy creation is then dunked in sugar syrup, creating a sweet masterpiece.





So ditch the diet and answer the call of your taste buds! Pushkar awaits with a culinary adventure that's as unforgettable as it is spiritual.





