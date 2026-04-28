The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration recently conducted a major crackdown on food adulteration in Ghaziabad. The inspections led to the seizure and destruction of 900 kg of paneer found unsafe for consumption. The seized stock, valued at approximately Rs 2.25 lakh, was subsequently destroyed.





As per a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the operation occurred during a search of a suspicious tempo in the Shalimar Garden police station area. Police stopped the tempo late at night and found a large quantity of paneer. The questionable quality of the paneer led the police to suspect adulteration, after which the Food Safety Department was immediately informed.





Officials found that the paneer did not meet standards and was stored in extremely unsanitary conditions. The liquid containing the milk product was also contaminated, making it clear that it was not edible and could be harmful to health.

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The Food Safety Department took samples of the paneer and sent them to a laboratory for testing. Following this, the decision was made to destroy the entire consignment. A JCB machine was used to dig a pit and bury the paneer so that it could not reach the market.

Food Safety Officer Ashutosh Rai said that the paneer was being transported from the Kosi region of Mathura and was intended for supply across Ghaziabad, Delhi, and the NCR.





The seizure was part of a larger state-wide initiative to curb food fraud in the Delhi-NCR region. Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety Department conducted a raid on an illegal momos and chutney manufacturing unit in Naubasta, Kanpur. The inspection revealed that the facility was operating in extremely unhygienic conditions





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The department immediately closed the establishment and monitored the on-site disposal of 20 kg of momos and 20 litres of harmful colored chutney. Food samples were forwarded to the State Food Laboratory for examination. The operators were served with a formal improvement notice.

FSSAI has asked consumers to stay alert, verify expiry dates and report any questionable food items to local authorities. Officials also stressed that strict enforcement is essential to discourage such practices and guarantee that food sold to consumers meets safety standards.