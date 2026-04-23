The Hyderabad food safety team conducted a raid on M/s Naseeb Birhsta at Premises No. 12-8-82/7/10, Kaithalapur, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, on April 22, 2026, after receiving information from the Special Operation Team (SOT). The raid uncovered gross food safety and hygiene violations at the premises. The owner was procuring used cooking oil and reusing it for the bulk preparation of fried onions.





The premises were found to be highly unhygienic and dirty, including both storage and cooking areas. Bags and pots filled with raw and fried onions were placed amidst discarded items and waste.





Officials destroyed approximately 1,000 kg of raw onions and 70 kg of fried onions. Around 480 kg of cooking oil was seized after samples were collected for analysis. The premises have been sealed for further investigation.

Visuals shared by the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, on X reveal a shockingly unhygienic location with large quantities of peeled, packaged, and fried onions.

See the post below:







Unsafe handling of raw onions can carry E. coli if contamination occurs through soil, water, or animals during cultivation. In October 2024, several top fast-food chains across the US, including KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, pulled fresh onions from their menus. This decision followed a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to raw, slivered onions at McDonald's restaurants, which killed one person and caused at least 49 illnesses.





The Hyderabad food safety team continues inspections across the city to curb unsafe food practices. On April 18, 2026, a BigBasket warehouse in Kompally, Hyderabad, was flagged for multiple food safety and licensing violations following an inspection by the Flying Squad of the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana.