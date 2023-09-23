Tea is not just a heartwarming beverage that is enjoyed any time of the day. For many, it is almost a necessity without which they feel they can't survive. From having it at a roadside highway stall to sipping some to kill boredom during long train journeys, tea has always been our best companion on all occasions. Tea too has several varieties like other hot beverages but not everyone enjoys experimenting with it. A few weeks back, a video showing the preparation of 'roasted milk tea' took the internet by storm (Read the full story here). Many people were not in favour of this chai variant. There's another tea twist making the rounds online known as caramel chai or caramel tea. Wondering how the internet reacted to it? Find out below.

Also Read: Watch: Waitress Carries 13 Beer Mugs At A Time, Internet Impressed





In the reel uploaded by Instagram user @foodiebyheart, a person begins making tea by adding sugar first. She then lets it caramelize before adding some water and mixing it. Next, she adds tea leaves, cardamoms, and milk. She allows the liquid to come to a boil before straining it over a glass. Watch the full video here:











Also Read: Want To Enjoy Tacos Differently? Try Making These Viral Papad Tacos Today

The clip has amassed more than 3 lakh views on the platform. The comment section seems rather divided as to how appetising this version of chai is. While some seemed willing to give the caramel chai a try, many are claiming that it is best to stick to the original.





"Amazing taste," a comment read.

Another declared, "Will make it."

A third said, "Looks delicious."

"It takes just common sense to know that it tastes bad/burnt," a user wrote.

Another said that the caramel tea "tastes bitter."

"It tastes very bad," commented another person.

One pointed out, "The comments are so confusing."





What did you think of this tea flavour? Are you tempted to try it? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Have You Been Eating Chicken Wings The Right Way? Watch This Video To Find Out