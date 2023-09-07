How do you begin your day? Chances are most of you would say 'chai'! A simple cup of tea not only helps us get out of bed but also kick-starts the day with the vigour that seems lost on the bed. In the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, it's easy to overlook the simple joys and habits that can bring us comfort and well-being. But our beloved chat often meets with criticism. Many people warn against the ill-effects of drinking it and it strikes us every time we hold a cup in our hands. But you would be happy to know that the timeless everyday ritual offers not only a moment of respite but also a treasure trove of health benefits. Yes, tea is not that bad, after all!

Whether you prefer it hot or cold, black or green, tea is more than just a beverage; it's a soothing elixir that can transform your life in surprising ways.

The Origin Story of Tea:

Tea, a beverage derived from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis shrub, has a fascinating history that spans millennia. Legend has it that this captivating brew was discovered when a leaf fell into Emperor Shennong's steaming cup of water in ancient China. From there, it embarked on a journey, spreading its aromatic wings to reach India and eventually, the world, thanks to the British's newfound fondness for the brew.

Tea comes in a delightful array of flavours, ranging from the slightly bitter and astringent to the sweet, nutty, or even floral. Each cup tells a unique story, making tea more than just a drink; it's an experience. But we all want to know if it supports our health ... and how.

Tea brings us a host of health benefits.

What Are The Top Health Benefits Of Drinking Tea?



1. It's A Gentle Immunity Booster

While sipping tea can be a comforting ritual, it also strengthens our immune system. Nutritionist Anju Soods tell us, "Tea provides our body with potent antioxidants, which safeguard our bodies from harmful free radicals. Antioxidants neutralise these free radicals and boost our immune system."

2. Tea Takes Care Of Heart

Rupali Datta informed us that one study involving 350,000 individuals in China over seven years revealed that tea consumption is linked to a lower risk of Ischemic heart disease. Furthermore, black tea enthusiasts enjoyed reduced fasting glucose levels, lower triglycerides, and a modest increase in HDL levels, all of which contribute to better heart health. Theophylline: Found in tea, it relaxes airway muscles, aiding in easier breathing. It also increases heart rate and strengthens heart contractions.

3. It's Truly A Comforting Drink

Ever experienced relief from an upset stomach headache or low mood after sipping a cup of tea? You're not alone. Tea has a soothing effect on both these common discomforts, thanks to its natural compounds. Caffeine: This stimulating compound perks up your central nervous system, boosts alertness, and wards off drowsiness. Theanine in it enhances the production of alpha waves in the brain, fostering alert relaxation. Recent research published in the journal 'Aging' found that regular tea consumption correlates with better-organized brain regions, which is linked to healthier cognitive function.

4. Tea for Beauty and Wellness:

The beauty benefits of tea extend beyond just soothing your soul. According to the Tea Advisory Panel (TAP), regular tea consumption is linked to several surprising advantages. Healthy-looking skin is well-hydrated skin, and all types of tea contribute to that. White tea, in particular, boasts anti-inflammatory properties that reduce skin swelling.

5. It Is Weight Loss-friendly

Tea lovers who enjoy their cuppa more than once a week often sport lower body-fat percentages and slimmer waistlines compared to non-tea drinkers, informs Nutritionist Rupali Datta. So enjoy your tea knowing it would help you achieve your fitness goals.





A Word of Caution:





As with many good things in life, moderation is key. While tea is a fantastic source of antioxidants and health benefits, excessive consumption can lead to dehydration. Nutritionist Dr Anju Sood suggests that an ideal limit is around three cups a day. Also, avoid it the first thing in the morning and the last thing in the night.





Whether it's a pick-me-up or a soothing companion, tea is here to make your life healthier and happier, one sip at a time.