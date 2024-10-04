According to a social media post, a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet in Kerala found itself at the centre of a shocking altercation when a customer clashed with staff members over seemingly over a food order. CCTV footage shows the customer arguing with the KFC employees, which quickly escalated into physical violence. As tension heightened, the frustrated customer pushed workers behind the counter, which led several staff members to jump in to protect their colleagues. The heated argument drew a sizable crowd, with onlookers filming the incident on their phones. Amidst this, a man in a blue shirt was also seen intervening, trying to separate the brawling parties.

NDTV cannot vouch for the authenticity of the video. Watch it here:

The video has elicited a wave of humorous reactions from some social media users.

A user commented, “Chicken be like. I am already dead because you wanted to eat me. Now if you will die fighting for dead me, what will happen to my leg piece??”

Another wrote, “It is impossible to have food and not have any kalesh (conflict).”

“The drama ain't finger-licking good anymore,” a user cleverly referenced KFC's iconic tagline.

Someone asked, “Was he asking for Chole Bhature in KFC?”

“Food is always an issue for fights. They should learn from the hostel students of engineering colleges. Poor things will eat anything you give them,” another comment read.

This user wrote, “Welcome to KFC (Kerala Fight Club).”

Recently, KFC Thailand stirred up online discussions with its launch of fried chicken incense sticks, designed to capture the aroma of their famous product. The fast-food giant promoted these unique incense sticks in a now-deleted Instagram video, featuring packaging resembling drumsticks in a signature KFC red-and-white box. Read the full story here.