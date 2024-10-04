Indian street food is filled with bizarre food combinations and experiments that leave us surprised. One such viral video doing the rounds on Instagram shows a street vendor cooking eggs in Fanta. Yes, you read that right. In the viral video posted by @foodandstreett (Subrata Samaddar), we see the omelette vendor emptying a bottle of the fizzy, orange-flavoured drink in a hot pan, followed by cracking six eggs in it. The video has gone viral and has clocked a whopping 176 million views.





After putting the eggs in the pan, the vendor adds some salt and mixes it all to get a milky-orange colour. Once the eggs are cooked a bit, he chops and adds a tomato, onion, green chillies and some cilantro. Once the Fanta liquid has mostly dried up, he transfers the 'orange anda bhurji' to a plate made of dried leaves.





"Most Unique Cold Drinks Omelette Of Kolkata," reads the caption of the video.

Watch the full video here:







Instagram viewers shared hilarious responses to this food experiment in the comments section:





"No amount of money can convince me to eat that," a user wrote. Swiggy Instamart also commented, "Apne ghar se internet cancel karwane ka procedure kya hai. [What is the procedure to cancel my internet connection?]"

Also Read:Wait, What? Noodles Made In Cold Drink; Viral Video Leaves Internet Confused





A curious foodie asked, "Anyone know how this actually tastes like?" One joked, "Relax guys, veggies daalkar healthy hogya." Another quipped, "That's how moms think how you will cook when you're moving out."





Will you ever try this unique Fanta anda bhurji? Share your views in the comments section.