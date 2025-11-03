Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. Starting your morning with something high in protein helps boost energy, supports muscle health and keeps you full for longer. So, when actor Alaya F decided to make a wholesome breakfast, she made sure it was both healthy and delicious – with a little help from her mom, Pooja Bedi. In a fun kitchen segment for Farah Khan's YouTube channel, the filmmaker and her cook, Dilip, visited Alaya's home. The actress showed them how to make high-protein blueberry pancakes with a homemade compote.





“Aaj hum protein pancakes banaane waale hain, because woh bahut healthy hote hain [Today we are going to make protein pancakes because they're very healthy],” Alaya said as she began mixing her ingredients. Using oat flour and a scoop of protein powder as the base, the star aimed for a breakfast that was light yet full of nutrition.





The recipe featured simple ingredients: ½ cup of oat flour, 1 scoop of protein powder, 2 eggs, a pinch of baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, vanilla essence, and 1 mashed banana. “Mera favourite!” Farah chimed in, clearly excited. A little milk was added to get the perfect batter consistency.

The director could not help but notice how specific Alaya was with her recipe. “¼th teaspoon…my god! This is the first time I'm hearing such precise measurements,” she laughed.





While Alaya worked the pan, her mother took charge of the blueberry compote. Her version featured blueberries and a bit of jaggery – though it got slightly burnt. “Aap log apna compote na jalae, low flame pe karein [Do not burn your compote, cook it on a low flame],” joked Farah.





The result? Golden, fluffy pancakes topped with blueberry compote and date syrup. “Yeh khaake dekho [Try it] – it is high protein, super healthy!” Alaya said.











Inspired by Alaya F's protein-rich pancakes? Here are five easy and healthy pancake ideas you can try:





1. Oat And Cottage Cheese Pancakes





Blend ½ cup oats, ¼ cup cottage cheese, and ½ cup egg whites to make a smooth batter. Pour it onto a hot pan and cook until the edges turn golden before flipping. Add a spoon of peanut butter on top for extra flavour and protein.





2. Soy And Chia Seed Pancakes





Mix two egg whites, 1 tablespoon soy flour (or almond flour), 1 teaspoon chia seeds, and ⅓ cup mashed banana. Pour the batter into a hot, greased non-stick pan and cook on medium flame until bubbles appear. Serve with a drizzle of honey.





3. Peanut Butter And Banana Pancakes





Combine ⅓ cup oats, 3 tablespoons peanut butter, ⅓ cup banana, a pinch of cinnamon, and some almond milk. Make sure the batter is smooth but not runny. Cook on both sides until golden and serve warm.





4. Buckwheat Pancakes





Use buckwheat flour, yoghurt, and skimmed milk to make a protein-rich batter. Cook in a hot pan and serve with marmalade or mashed pumpkin for extra taste.





5. Sweet Potato Pancakes





Blend ½ cup cooked oats, ½ cup sweet potato puree, 2 eggs, and some herbs or spices. Cook on medium heat until fluffy. Serve with nuts or dried berries for a wholesome meal.