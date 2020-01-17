High-Protein Recipe: This 3-Ingredient Pancake Is The Quickest And Easiest Start To The Day

Pancakes are an absolute delight for any meal, and this is how to make a simple three-ingredient pancake!

Fluffy and light, and oozing with sweetness; pancake is the most delicious and versatile recipe, in more ways than one. Firstly, it can be had at any given time of the day - be it for breakfast, lunch, as an evening snack or even dinner. What's more, the recipe of pancakes is such that you can add or subtract any amount of ingredients to the dish and make it your own. Pancakes can also be had with a number of toppings, including cream, butter, berries and maple syrup to make the whole dish all the more delicious.





The most difficult part about cooking pancakes is the preparation of the batter. Preparation time often takes up a majority of the cooking time of this dish. But with this three-ingredient pancake, even that won't be an obstacle! All you need is one whole banana, five tablespoons almond flour and two eggs. Yes, that's pretty much all you need to prepare this delightful breakfast dish.





How To Make The 3-Ingredient Pancake

Simply mash up the banana, whisk the eggs, mix it up in a bowl with the remaining ingredients. No need to add anything to the batter other than these three ingredients. This recipe obliterates the need for additional ingredients in the pancake batter such as milk, cream, flour, soda, or even yogurt. Use the pancake batter to prepare the dish in the same way as you would for any regular pancakes.

If the pancakes seem a little flavourless, an additional ingredient of salt or even cinnamon can be added to the pancake batter. The resulting pancakes taste just the same as any regular pancake that would be made using a more complicated recipe. The almond flour gives the pancake an additional layer of flavour and also makes it airy and fluffy. Even though this recipe has a whole banana in it, the flavour of the banana does not overpower the overall taste of the pancake. The pancake can then be topped with chopped fruits, berries, icing sugar or even honey. Any of these toppings blend all the tastes in this dish, and make everything taste better together.





So next time you're struggling to think of a quick and easy breakfast that can be whipped up in no time, try this three-ingredient pancake. It won't let you go back to making pancakes the hard way ever!







