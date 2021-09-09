The Indian contingent's record-breaking performance at the Tokyo Olympics has been celebrated across the country. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hosted the athletes for a dinner where he ate ice cream with badminton player PV Sindhu as he had promised. And now, Punjab's Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hosted the Olympic medallists for a lavish dinner at his Mohali farmhouse on Wednesday night. The three-course feast was, in fact, cooked by none other than the CM himself. Take a look at the video he shared on Twitter:

In the video clip, we can see Capt. Amarinder Singh himself serving the medal-winning athletes straight from the 'patilas' that the dishes were cooked in. The guests at the dinner included gold medal winning Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, hockey players of the male and female teams and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur. Some of the dishes served included Mutton Khara Pishori, Launch Elaichi Chicken, Aloo Korma, Dal Masri, Murg Korma, Dugani Biryani and Zarda Pulao for dessert.

The preparations for the sumptuous meal had begun as early as 11am in the morning, as the Punjab CM said in a statement. "I started at 11 in the morning. Most of it was done by around 5 pm, and then it was time for some final touches. But I loved every minute of it." He further revealed that his gesture paled in comparison to the athlete's achievements. "They [the sportspersons] worked so hard to win us glory, what I have done for them is nothing in comparison," he said.

The dinner hosted by the Punjab CM was appreciated by athletes. Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra spoke to ANI expressing his gratitude. "I am feeling happy that for the first time any chief minister is taking out time like this for sportspersons. This shows how much he loves sports and sportspersons. I thank him for giving us so much respect," said Chopra.





Captain Amarinder Singh had promised to cook for the medal-winning athletes on 13th August, 2021 at a felicitation ceremony in Chandigarh. "I am not too fond of eating but I do like cooking quite a bit. I will cook for all of you," he said at the event. Take a look at his tweet.

