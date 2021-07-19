Breakfast is, undoubtedly, the most important meal of the day. It sets the tone for the rest of the day and most fitness experts will suggest you pack the meal with loads of nutrients. Needless to say, for sportspersons, too, breakfast is of utmost importance, and it looks like boxer Mary Kom agrees with us on this. The champion shared an image on Facebook of herself having breakfast at the Tokyo Olympics. In the image, she's is seen praying in front of the food. Mary Kom captioned the post, “Breakfast time” and used the hashtags ‘Tokyo2020' and ‘Cheer4India'.





Mary Kom's healthy breakfast included a bowl of fresh-cut orange slices, a plate of scrambled eggs, sausages, and steamed vegetables. We could also spot a bowl of traditional Miso soup, which is a typical breakfast dish eaten in Japan.





Miso is a Japanese seasoning made by fermenting soybeans with salt. The miso paste is mixed into stock and boiled along with vegetables or meat to make a nutritious soup. Sounds like the perfect way to begin the day, doesn't it?





Here's the post:





(Also Read: PV Sindhu's Favourite Foods and How She Prepared for Victory)





According to reports, the cafeterias at the Tokyo Olympic Village will serve up to 48,000 meals each day for the elite athletes from across the world. Some of these cafeterias will also be open for 24 hours. The menu will be mainly divided into three categories —Western, Japanese and Asian.





If all this talk about food has left you salivating, we have got you a few healthy breakfast recipes. Take a look:





1) Scrambled Eggs





Begin your day on a fluffy and eggy note with this dish. Scrambled eggs are quick and easy to whip up and make for a very filling and protein-rich breakfast.





2) Organic Oats Porridge





This healthy and yummy dish is made with organic oats, cooked in milk with apples, cinnamon, and honey. Top it with crunchy flax seeds and sesame seeds for a wholesome breakfast.





3) Spinach Pancake With Oats And Walnuts





Give a healthy green twist to your regular pancakes with the goodness of spinach. This easy recipe is made using oats, vanilla essence, and crunchy walnuts.





4) Barley Daliya





This quick one-pot breakfast is made with barley soaked overnight, which is cooked in vegetable stock and tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and aromatic garlic cloves. An explosion of flavours!





5) Soya Poha





A light and delicious breakfast, it's made with the goodness of soya. Cook soaked flattened rice along with crumbled soya and fresh vegetables such as peas and tomatoes. Squeeze fresh lemon juice for that tangy flavour.





6) Banana And Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bowl





This breakfast bowl is a great way to begin your day with. It's packed with the goodness of chia seeds, bananas, peanut butter, and crunchy almonds.





7) Banana And Walnut Smoothie





Throw in a banana, some crunchy walnuts, flax seeds, and chia seeds, then, add honey and blend it with yogurt. This tasty and healthy smoothie is one of the best ways to start your day.





Let us know in the comments what you thought of Mary Kom's breakfast at the Olympics. Also, tell us which of these breakfast recipes will you rustle up to get your day off to a rip-roaring start.