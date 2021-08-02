Indian athletes are stunning us with an incredible performance at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. First, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu did the country proud with her silver medal in the 49kg category. And now, badminton player PV Sindhu has won a bronze medal. She is now officially the first Indian woman to win Olympic medals two years in a row - a milestone in itself. And needless to say, the achievement calls for celebration! PV Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, spoke to ANI and apprised them of Sindhu's plans to eat ice cream with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Take a look:

"I think she's coming on Aug 3. I'm planning to go to Delhi. We have to get as many medals as we can for country at Olympics. PM encouraged her & told Sindhu that we'll eat ice-cream together after returning from Tokyo. Now, she'll eat ice-cream with PM," said PV Ramana to ANI. The discussion being referred to had taken place on July 13th. PM Modi interacted with PV Sindhu and her parents virtually, asking her about her preparations for the Olympics and whether she was allowed to have what she wanted to eat including her favourite ice cream. Take a look:

On being asked about her dietary restrictions by PM Modi, PV Sindhu said, "Sir obviously, I have to control because for an athlete, diet is very important. And since I am preparing for the Olympics, I have to do some sort of diet control. So I don't eat ice cream so much, only once in a while." Thus, PM Modi promised that he would eat ice cream with the athlete after her competition concluded.





Twitter users couldn't help but react to the news of PV Sindhu's ice cream. Many wanted to know if Amul would be offering her free ice cream for life. Take a look at the best reactions:

We are definitely waiting to see the duo eating ice cream on Sindhu's return. What did you think of the news of PV Sindhu eating ice cream with PM Modi? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.