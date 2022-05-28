Telugu actor Allu Arjun always manages to grab headlines for his impeccable performances on screen. However, apart from his professional commitments, the actor is a family man at heart. And that's something we really appreciate about him. His social media account is replete with adorable pictures featuring his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and their children Arha and Ayaan. With every special occasion or vacation, they never cease to give us some major family goals. It's also their food diaries that keep us hooked to moments from their lives. Recently, Allu Arjun reshared a picture on Instagram Stories which was originally posted by his wife. In the image, we could see the actor posing with kids standing around him. While Allu Arjun was seen holding a delicious beverage in hand, the kids enjoyed chomping on candy floss and lollipops. Take a look:





Photo Credit: Instagram







Allu Arjun enjoys a massive fan following and therefore, people are excited to know every detail about the star including his food choices. His wife Allu Sneha Reddy is equally active on social media. Once, she conducted an “Ask-Me-Anything” session on Instagram. A fan dropped a question asking about Allu Arjun's favourite food. To which, she answered saying, “Biryani.” Now, this answer surely left the biryani lovers excited. It was good to know the actor's food choices are quite relatable.

Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy love to go on vacation with their kids and gorge on good food. The star wife had shared a video on Instagram that featured the entire family having fun in Goa. From visiting beaches to parasailing, their travel diaries are major family goals. Here, what really grabbed our attention was the flying dining that Allu Arjun enjoyed with his family. We could see the Allu family relishing dishes in a proper mid-air dining setup. Indeed, their Goa trip was a fun-filled affair with some wonderful food. Read all about it here.

May Allu Arjun continue treating us to his culinary adventures.