Biryani is undoubtedly one of the most loved Indian dishes, known for its aromatic blend of spices that is an absolute treat for both the taste buds and the senses. The best part is that it comes in countless variations across different regions of the country. No matter how it's made, we Indians simply cannot get enough of it! Recently, even our favourite cricketers were seen enjoying mouth-watering biryani. In a photo shared on Instagram, we could see cricketer Ambati Rayudu relishing biryani with his fellow CSK players, and fans certainly couldn't contain their excitement.





The photo was shared by the official Instagram handle of Chennai Super Kings. The first half of the photo collage features two large vessels containing what seems to be chicken biryani. The second half of the photo features cricketers Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, and Akash Singh sitting at a table and enjoying mouth-watering biryani. "When ATR said biryani is on me!" Chennai Super Kings captioned the post. Take a look at the post here:

Fans certainly couldn't keep calm after seeing their favourite players enjoying biryani. Since being shared, the post has received over 445K likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people have expressed their excitement in the comments section. Some have also enquired about the whereabouts of MS Dhoni. Check out some of the reactions below:





"My favourite and I think everyone's favourite is biryani."





"Nice biryani. Just have fun and win the final of 2023."





"Come to Hyderabad. We will give you the best biryani."





"Where is Mahi bhai?"





"Sir, I also want to eat with you."





"Wonderful guys. Keep socialising."





"Biryani khane ki khushi (The joy of eating biryani)"





