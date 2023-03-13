The 16th season of the Indian Premier League is just around the corner, and cricket fans can't wait to watch their favourite teams compete against each other. This year, the tournament will kick-start on March 31, 2023, and will wind up with the finals on May 28, 2023. Players are gearing up for the latest edition of IPL with great determination. Recently, we got a glimpse of MS Dhoni's behind-the-scenes moment of what seems to be a practice session. However, amidst all this, what caught our attention was his love for chai during the preparations. Internet users couldn't help but relate to the cricketer's love for chai.





Also read: Virat Kohli Will Never Eat This Vegetable, His Answer Is Relatable





The video was shared by the official Instagram handle of Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni has been captaining the CSK since the inception of IPL in 2008. In the clip, we can see Dhoni dressed in his jersey, and walking up to what seems to be the venue's pantry area. The staff member then hands him over a cup of tea. The CSK captain gladly accepts it and starts walking away from the stall. We can also spot a bottle of what seems to be a cold drink in his other hand. "All we need is some Thala Positivitea!" read the caption of the post. Watch the video here:

Also read: Sakshi Singh Dhoni Is Relishing Delicious Seafood In Dubai; See Pics





Since being shared, the video has amassed over 2.7 million views, 530K likes and hundreds of comments. Internet users found the cricketer's love for chai too relatable. The clip also prompted several people to hail MS Dhoni as 'Thalaiva'. One person wrote, "POV: When you are a tea lover."





Another comment read, "When you're a tea lover like your idol."





"His simplicity describes him," added another.





A fourth comment read, "Thalaivaa". "MSD is an emotion and similarly chai is an emotion as well," added another.





A sixth person added, "My dream: one cup of tea with thala but it is not possible."











What do you think of this video? Do let us know in the comments section below.