While pizza and wine is a classic pairing, there are many other beloved combinations around the world. Outside the traditional Italian niche, pizza is popularly consumed with different drinks, one of which is beer. The leisurely indulgence of hot, cheesy pizza contrasted with chilled beer is unbeatable. Now, what if we were to tell you that these sensations could be fused into a single treat? A brewery in the USA recently announced a drink that can be described as "pizza-flavoured beer". Are you intrigued or bothered by this idea? Either way, find out more below!





This unique beer has been named "I(Pizza)A". It is a result of a collaboration between Tombstone Pizza (a frozen pizza brand) and Voodoo Ranger (a Colorado-based brewery). The official website explains that it has a 7% ABV and "delivers the flavours of Tombstone's crispy crust, tangy tomato sauce, and savoury herbs and spices into an ice-cold beer." Drinkers will also experience a "finishing pepperoni kick of heat".

As per the site, this limited-edition beer has been "inspired by Tombstone Pizza's born-in-a-bar heritage," and is meant for "the boldest of beer and pizza lovers." The Denver Post reports that this Pizza IPA is set to be launched on April 7, 2024, which is also National Beer Day in the USA.





The idea of a pizza-flavoured beer has received a lot of interest online. While some people seem unconvinced by the concept, others have expressed fascination.

Check out some of the reactions from Instagram below:





"I can drink my pizza, but how can I eat my beer?"





"Isn't it a little early for April Fools?"





"That sounds awful, I want to try it!"





"There's no way it's gonna taste good and yet I still want to drink it."





"I'm kind of scared. Count me in."





"Sounds amazing!"





What did you think of this unusual beer flavour? Would you be interested in tasting it? Let us know in the comments below.





