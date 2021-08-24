Famous Hollywood actor and producer Tom Cruise needs no introduction, he has given us unforgettable movies like the Mission impossible series, classics like Rain Man, Jerry Maguire and many more. Tom is finally back on the set and has started shooting for the much-awaited upcoming film, Mission Impossible 7 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The actor found himself free for a couple of hours and craving some Indian food and he decided to visit none other than Asha Bhosle's award-winning Indian restaurant - Asha's.





The actor insisted on being treated like any other customer and did not want to bring a lot of attention to himself, as said by Nouman Farooqui, the general manager of the store. Indian musical legend and the Restaurant owner, Asha Bhosle went ahead and tweeted a picture thanking Tom for visiting the restaurant and how she wishes to serve him again. Look at the tweet here:





The actor enjoyed chicken tikka masala in the restaurant and reportedly loved it so much that he asked for a second serving as well. Tom wanted it extra spicy just the way he liked it. The team also ordered some palak paneer along with the Tikka masala.

Chicken Tikka Masala is a famous chicken dish made with chicken tikkas dipped in a rich gravy

There is no doubt that Indian food has lovers worldwide, and this is not the first time a Hollywood star has enjoyed some desi food. From Robert De Niro devouring on Kashmiri food to Will Smith being another die-hard fan of Chicken Tikka Masala, there is no wonder that when it comes to Indian food, our favorite Hollywood starts give in to the cravings just like us.