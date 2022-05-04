Indian food is about a range of flavours and textures; however, when it comes to spicy food - we simply can't resist. The moment the heat factor in our dishes goes up, we seem to actually want more of it! There is something so delicious about the tingling sensations that fire up our tastebuds every time we eat something spicy. But did you know there are many fiery chillies out there that could actually not be so easy to consume? An American YouTuber recently tried one of the spiciest chicken tenders in Houston, and his reaction to the fiery treat has gone viral. Take a look:











Matt Stonie is the name of the American YouTuber and competitive eater who attempted this extraordinary challenge in the video. The challenge was to consume the spicy chicken tender with an unbelievable heat factor. The chicken tenders were called 'Houston, we have a problem' and were rated at 2 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU) - a well-known measure of the spice levels in food.

In the clip, Stonie explained that he would be trying six different kinds of chicken tenders - starting from no spice going up to the spiciest one. He explained that the Houston chicken tender was so spicy, it was three hundred times hotter than a jalapeno, a hundred times hotter than a jalapeno and twice as hot as the ghost pepper, which is said to be one of the spiciest chillies in the world.





The American YouTuber managed to complete the challenge of eating the chicken tender and staying without water for a whole five minutes. The video has already garnered over 35 million views on the video-sharing application. Several thousand users also poured in their comments to the clip. "That moment when you eat the ice cream, that expression of relief on your face is priceless," wrote one user. "Bro, you just got to appreciate the pain that Matt goes through just to deliver amazing entertainment for us every time," said another.





What did you think of the viral video of the American YouTuber eating the spiciest chicken tender? Tell us in the comments below.