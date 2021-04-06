Easter 2021 was celebrated all over the world on 4th April. The festival is traditionally marked by a family brunch with dishes such as chocolate bunnies, hot cross buns and Easter-special decorated eggs. The eggs can be made of various confectionery items such as sugar, chocolate and fondant. A YouTuber decided to do an Easter-special challenge to celebrate the festival in his own unique way. Max Stanford, a London-based semi-professional competitive eater has achieved an extraordinary feat of finishing 50 chocolate eggs in just 24 minutes! Take a look at the video of his unique food challenge here:

The video by the YouTuber 'Max vs Food' has received nearly 4k views since the time it was shared. In the 9 minute 39 second clip, Max starts by explaining that he will be eating the chocolate eggs as part of collaboration with another YouTuber. The total amount of chocolate in the 50 eggs totals up to 2kg, and the total number of calories is a whopping 8,850! Max then proceeds to eat the eggs with some liquids while being timed by a stopwatch, completing all the chocolate eggs in 24 minutes and 21 seconds. He concluded the video by saying that the hardness of chocolate and the cream filled insides made the challenge rather difficult, but he managed to complete it in record time.

YouTubers were seriously impressed by the food challenge video of finishing 50 chocolate eggs. "Omg Max! That was sooo much chocolate," wrote one user in the comments section while another said, "Just the amount of sugar in 2 would make me feel rather sick, so eating 50 looked impossible!

This is not the only food challenge Max Stanford has tried in the past. In September 2020, Max had created a new world record after eating 141 chocolate biscuits in just five minutes. He is also the runner-up in the 2020 British Eating League, a title mentioned in his YouTube description.