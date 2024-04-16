Amul is often in the spotlight for its creative topicals. These creatives often feature clever wordplay, witty imagery, and references to trending topics. Recently, the dairy brand paid tribute to the film Amar Singh Chamkila by Imtiaz Ali– a biopic on the legendary folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, with a fun artwork. The tribute shared on Instagram features a cartoon image of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila in a blue kurta and actor-singer Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot in a pink salwar, both holding Amul butter toasts as they perform on stage. The overlay text cleverly said, “Ek Chamach Khila”, also labelling Chamkila as “Punjab da buttar.”

“#Amul Topical: Diljit Dosanjh makes waves in the Imtiaz Ali/AR Rahman hit musical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila!” the caption read.

See post here:

People are loving the creative topical, also sharing their appreciation for the film in the comments section.

A user commented, “Super creative for an awesome movie.” Another wrote, “Super... both this image and movie.” A Parineeti Chopra fan wrote, “My dream come true... I always wanted to see pari on this one.” Another comment added, “Please publish in newspaper."

Also Read: Recipes From Diljit Dosanjh's Kitchen

The Amul topical gained further traction on social media, when the protagonists of the movie, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra shared it on their Instagram Stories.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan's "One True Love" Is Cake And We Have Proof

In the movie, Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of Chamkila, a renowned musician whose powerful songs propelled him from poverty to international fame in the 1980s. Parineeti plays his wife and singer, Amarjot Kaur. The biopic delves into the fascinating life of Punjab's first mass-market rock star, showing his rise from poverty to fame and the controversies that surrounded him. Chamkila's story is a captivating tale of triumph and tragedy, making it a must-watch for many.