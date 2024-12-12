Amul India, the dairy brand known for its cheeky and timely advertisements, is once again in the spotlight — this time for celebrating Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's incredible achievement. Kapadia's film, 'All We Imagine As Light', has earned two prestigious nominations at the 82nd Golden Globes 2025 — Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) and a nod for Payal Kapadia herself in the Best Director (Motion Picture) category. To celebrate the occasion, Amul has buttered up a creative tribute.

The signature Amul topical showcases the brand's trademark blend of wit, warmth and creativity. Paying a tribute to Payal Kapadia's groundbreaking film, the creative features the filmmaker herself enjoying Amul butter on toast, a nod to the simplicity and joy the brand represents. Alongside Kapadia, lead actresses Divya Prabha and Kani Kusruti are featured in a still from the film's poster, adding a warm touch that reflects the essence of 'All We Imagine As Light'.

The tagline, “All, We Imagine, Are Delighted,” cleverly ties in with the film's title, while perfectly capturing the spirit of both the film's success and the celebratory mood surrounding it. But Amul didn't stop there. Adding its trademark flair with a pun, the text says, “This Gold, Loved Globally” - a playful reference to Kapadia's Golden Globe nomination.The creative was shared on Amul's social media handles and captioned, “Amul Topical: Payal Kapadia's film nominated for two Golden Globes.”

With this playful yet meaningful tribute, Amul has shown yet again its knack for turning moments of cultural significance into memorable celebrations. This isn't the first time the brand has raised a toast to Payal Kapadia's triumphs. Back in May, when 'All We Imagine As Light' clinched the prestigious Grand Prix award at Cannes 2024, Amul celebrated it with a delightful doodle. The animated image featured Kapadia holding her Grand Prix award in one hand and a scroll in the other. In true Amul style, the post was accompanied by a cheeky tagline, “All we imagine, we bite! Ek payala butter ka!” showcasing the brand's blend of creativity and wit in honour of the filmmaker's monumental achievement.

In addition to its nominations at the Golden Globes, Payal Kapadia's Cannes-winning 'All We Imagine As Light' was shortlisted to potentially represent the country at the 2025 Oscars. However, for the 2025 Oscars, India has selected Kiran Rao's 'Laapata Ladies' as its official entry.