Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post is a foodie shoutout for her film The Buckingham Murders. The movie, which was released in September 2024, recently hit Netflix screens. The project marks Kareena's debut as a producer. In honour of the film, Amul created a special topical. It features their mascot dressed as Kareena's character, Jameet Bhamra, enjoying a meal. The witty title at the top reads, “Baking with Makhan,” a playful twist on the film's title. Kareena reposted the topical on her Instagram handle with the caption, “So humbled and honoured our film is getting the love…my first film as a producer… a film I am so so proud of acting in. Thank youAmul India. You made my year.” Reacting to the post, Chef Ranveer Brar, who also acted in The Buckingham Murders, wrote, “Amaaazing !!!” The official Instagram page of Netflix India commented, “It's utterly butterly mysterious.”





Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's post below:

It is no mystery that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true blue foodie. Last month, she attended the NDTV World Summit, where she shared her favourite culinary spots in Delhi. When asked about her go-to restaurant, Kareena named Bukhara at ITC Maurya, praising its renowned dishes. For street food, she gave a shout-out to Parathe Wali Gali in Chandni Chowk, known for its variety of stuffed parathas. Although she mentioned she had not visited Chandni Chowk in a while, Kareena expressed that Delhi's food scene is always “gob-smacking.”





The actress added, "The whole world knows that I am crazy about food, and I am very unapologetic about it." Talking about her favourite dishes, Kareena Kapoor shared, "I love Chhole Bhature, Aloo Paratha; I love all of these."





Oh, and she also said, "Biryani, of course, I am a Kapoor yaar. I can go on and on about it." Read the full story here.





Before that, Kareena Kapoor shared her thoughts on the importance of having butter for breakfast. She posted a snap of her breakfast – a croissant served with a side of butter. Click here to read in detail.





Like us, are you also a fan of Kareena Kapoor's foodie posts?