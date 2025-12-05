Anshula Kapoor has always been open about her love for food. She enjoys her meals, listens to her cravings, and still keeps things balanced. That has made her Instagram a fun space for anyone who likes simple, wholesome, "ghar-ka-khaana" content. On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor's sister shared another fun post. This time, she took her followers through everything she ate on Tuesday. She dropped photos of each meal and wrote a long, honest caption that felt like you were chatting with a friend.





She started with breakfast. And in classic Anshula style, it was high-protein and very homey. "2 egg white omelette dosa to start my day!" she wrote. Anshula used the protein dosa batter and added two eggs with every vegetable she could find in the fridge. It looked colourful and filling. Anshula paired it with black coffee. "This hits the spot!" she added. It set the tone for the rest of her day.





Lunch was a full Indian plate. Anshula Kapoor ate "2 jowar sattu roti with a big bowl of turai sabzi and chicken." She said her nutritionist made her switch to a 50-50 mix of jowar and sattu. But she did not mind the change at all. "It tastes just as good!" she shared. Anshula even joked about her love for turai and asked if anyone else felt the same.

Her snack on the go was the most real part of the post. Just "2 scrambled eggs." No fancy plating. No extras. She said it was easy to eat when she was running around, and the cute Lego fork-and-spoon set made it more fun. For her evening snack, Anshula Kapoor kept it fibre-rich and slightly sweet. She had chia pudding made by soaking chia overnight in Greek yoghurt. She topped it with blueberries and almonds.





Dinner was all about comfort. Anshula Kapoor was craving Thai curry. So her cook made a light green Thai curry with chicken and veggies. They used less coconut milk and mixed it with water. "It tastes just as good," she wrote. Anshula paired it with shirataki rice and said it was "sooooo goooood!"







Anshula Kapoorended her post by calling it “just regular ghar ka khaana that fuels my day and heart.”





