Anshula Kapoor has been open about her struggles with PCOS. The internet personality, who is the sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, frequently shares her food-related experiences on Instagram. Whether she is enjoying a bowl of rich and indulgent Gajar ka Halwa or discussing her healthier eating habits, the 34-year-old is transparent about her dietary choices. Recently, Kapoor posted a candid video on Instagram, where she shared her top food swaps for managing PCOS symptoms. Taking to her social media handle, Kapoor wrote that she has been dealing with PCOS for as long as she can remember. Expanding on this, she said, "The mood swings, bloating, weight fluctuations, and the never-ending hormonal rollercoaster can be exhausting."





She went on to explain that food has always been her "comfort," but the frustration of giving up her favourite dishes led her to find delicious, PCOS-friendly alternatives.





Also Read: PCOS Diet: 5 Herbs And Spices That May Naturally Ease PCOS Symptoms

Here Are Some Of The Swaps She Shared:

1. Swap Chips with Makhanas

In the video, Kapoor revealed that she replaced processed, salty chips with makhanas. She also mentioned that her family roasts them at home in different flavours and even uses them to make chaat.

2. Swap Wheat Flour with Bajra or Jowar Flour

Kapoor shared that she switched from regular wheat rotis to those made with bajra or jowar flour. She added, "Once you make the switch, you will feel the difference." Bajra and jowar flours are higher in protein and fibre, making them a more nutritious option for weight management.

3. Swap Regular Dahi for Unsweetened Greek Yoghurt

If you are a fan of dahi, switching to unsweetened Greek yoghurt is a great way to boost your protein intake. Greek yoghurt also keeps you fuller for longer and supports healthy digestion.

4. Swap Maida Bread for Sorghum or Amaranth Bread

Regular maida-based bread can negatively impact gut health. Instead, Kapoor opts for sorghum or amaranth bread, which are nutrient-dense and gut-friendly alternatives.

5. Swap Aerated Drinks for Functional Beverages

Kapoor stated, "I stopped having packaged sodas a long time ago." She explained that when she craves a flavoured drink, she chooses functional beverages that not only keep her hydrated but also help restore electrolyte balance.

Watch the full video here:

Also Read: 5 Superfoods To Add To A PCOS Diet





Managing PCOS symptoms can be difficult, but the right diet and lifestyle choices can make a significant difference. A diet rich in protein and fibre can help regulate blood sugar levels and support hormonal balance. To learn more about how nutrition can aid in PCOS management, click here.