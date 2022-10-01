Anupam Kher is currently in Agra. Going by his Instagram Stories, he is making the best out of his stay in the city. Wondering what is he up to? The veteran actor is relishing some delicious food, and we are drooling at the mere sight of it. Anupam Kher gobbles down “Agra ka nashta” consisting of bedai kachori, and aloo ki sabzi. P.S: We could also spot some jalebi on his plate. Anupam Kher has shared a video on his Instagram Stories where he was interacting with Chef Sardar, who made the lip-smacking meal especially for the actor. Talking about the bedai kachori, chef Sardar said that it's quite different from the regular kachoris. Why? Because bedai kachori is made of sooji and aata. When Anupam Kher asked the chef about the benefits of the dish, he first said “heavy hoti hai [it's heavy.]” The actor was left in splits but when he asked about the “good benefits”, chef Sardar simply added it's “tasty and bhook nhi lagti jaldi (it's fulfilling)”





“Agra ka nashta (Agra's breakfast),” Anupam Kher captioned the video along with heart eyes and laughing with tears emoji, on his Instagram Stories.





Watch the video:

Warning: Watch the video at your own risk. You may ask why? Well, there are high chances that your sweet tooth might just get triggered. Anupam Kher, in another Instagram Stories, gave a glimpse of a dessert spread. Starting with capsicum halwa, which looked every bit yummy with those almond toppings. Next to it was chocolate pudding with white chocolate chips all over. Anupam Kher further panned the camera to show us delicious-looking kiwi mousse, bite-size pastries, cake, as well as shahi tukda among other delicacies. The actor had a hidden motive behind sharing the sweet glimpse. He himself confessed it in the video. “Aap logo ke muh mai pani aaye, is wajah se mai aapko dikha raha hu,” the actor can be heard saying in the video. Adding fuel to the fire, Anupam Kher, in the caption“Enjoy.”

Can we just book tickets and visit Agra, already?



