Are you someone who aspires to eat healthily but might not be able to? Well, this is something which we all go through. No matter how much we diet and exercise, there are days when we want to eat our favourite delights. And while eating them, we also find ways to justify them as healthy so that we have less guilt! You may think you are the only one doing this, but Anushka Sharma is no less! Anushka Sharma often posts about her foodie indulgences and makes us drool with her treats. From her healthy diet to her cheat meals, Anushka Sharma is one of the most relatable foodies out there. The actress is currently in London with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli; needless to say, she has been sharing about all her foodie moments there. Her recent indulgence has caught our attention!





Anushka took to Instagram to share a snapshot of what seems to be a matcha pastry topped with rich cream. For the unversed, matcha is traditionally consumed in East Asia. It is a finely crushed powder made from specially produced and processed green tea leaves. One can make tea, desserts, and many other dishes from this powder. As Anushka posted a story of herself enjoying a matcha pastry, she wrote, "I also eat healthy things." Take a look at her story here:

Anushka Sharma enjoyed this dessert

Earlier than this, Anushka Sharma was in Paris for an ad shoot. She made sure to share her special moments from the place on social media. She was documenting everything, from a glimpse inside her hotel room to pictures taken at the shoot venue. Although, what really caught our attention was her choice of food! In Paris, we saw her gorging on a delectable croissant and a steaming cup of coffee that looked all things delicious. "When in Paris...eat many croissants," Anushka captioned the post. You can read all about it here.





As her travel diary continues, what do you think Anushka would devour next? Let us know in the comments below!