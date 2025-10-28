In an astonishing archaeological discovery in Turkey, researchers have unearthed a 1,200-year-old loaf of bread believed to depict the image of Jesus Christ. The remarkably well-preserved find offers a rare glimpse into the spiritual and cultural expressions of early Christian communities. The announcement came from the Karaman Governorship in south-central Turkey, which shared details of the finding in a Facebook post dated October 8. The bread dates back to the 7th or 8th century A.D., reported Fox News. It was discovered at the Topraktepe archaeological site, which was once the thriving ancient city of Eirenopolis.





Five carbonised loaves were unearthed during the excavation, but one in particular stood out. Photographs released by officials show a blackened loaf with a faint yet recognisable image of Jesus Christ etched on its surface.





Also Read: Archaeologists Unearth Ancient Street Food Shop With Traces Of 2,000-Year-Old Food

Ancient Bread Depicts Christ As A Farmer

Unlike the traditional Christ Pantocrator iconography, which portrays Jesus blessing with his right hand - a hallmark of Byzantine and Eastern Orthodox art - this image presents him as a sower or farmer.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Karaman Valiliği

Archaeologists noted that this depiction reflects the symbolic importance of fertility, agriculture, and labour in the religious beliefs of that period.





An inscription on the loaf reads, "With gratitude to the Blessed Jesus," suggesting its possible use in early Christian rituals, reported Fox News.





Also Read: 1700-Year-Old Chicken Egg With Liquid Inside Discovered In England

Discovery Of An Early Communion Bread

Experts believe these loaves could have been used as Eucharist or communion bread during early Christian ceremonies. The Karaman Governorship noted that the loaves' survival through carbonisation indicates "exceptional preservation conditions," calling them among the best-preserved examples ever found in Anatolia.

The discovery of this extraordinary loaf will help historians better understand how faith, food and everyday life intertwined in ancient times.