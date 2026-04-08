Food has always been more than just something we eat. It is about expression, creativity, and sometimes, pure spectacle. From latte art to elaborate dessert sculptures, artists around the world continue to push the boundaries of what can be done with edible materials. And in today's scroll-heavy world, it takes something truly unique to make people pause mid-feed. That is exactly what one viral video is doing-bringing together food, art, and a touch of Bollywood. In a video now doing the rounds online, an artist is seen carving filmmaker Farah Khan's face on a watermelon.





The clip, posted by the Instagram page @weareexploring_, begins with the artist saying, "Today, let us carve Farah ma'am on a watermelon." What follows is a meticulous process. Using different kinds of blades, the artist carefully chisels away at the fruit, working with precision and patience. Placed in front of her is a tablet displaying Farah Khan's image, which she uses as a reference while carving. Slowly, the watermelon transforms into a strikingly detailed portrait.





The end result is impressive - a hyper-realistic depiction of Farah Khan's face, complete with her name carved on the fruit. Wrapping up the video, the artist says, "Agar video pasand aaye toh Farah ma'am ko tag karo. (If you liked the video, tag Farah ma'am.)"

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The caption alongside the video reads, "Farah Khan carved on watermelon. From a raw watermelon to one of Bollywood's most iconic creators - every detail carved with precision and patience. A small tribute through food art. If this reaches you, tag Farah Khan and let her see this."

Check out the full video below:

Thousands of users tagged the filmmaker in the comments - and Farah Khan herself responded. Reacting to the video, she wrote, "Oh my Goddd!! This is beautiful work!!" The internet, of course, had plenty to say. "Omgg, this is amazing," read one comment, while another added, "Hats off to you and your craft." One user joked, "Main toh yehi soch rahi hun inko pata kaise chala inke paas yeh talent hai" (I'm just wondering how they even discovered they had this talent). Many viewers also dropped requests for future carvings, suggesting names like Neha Kakkar, Virat Kohli, Alka Yagnik, and Shreya Ghoshal.





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Safe to say, this slice of food art has struck a chord online - earning admiration not just for its technical brilliance, but for turning something as simple as a watermelon into a moment of viral wonder.