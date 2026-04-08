It started with a simple food order and quickly turned into a viral story. An X user ordered a meal from Zomato, but when it arrived, a dish was missing. The customer alleged that Zomato denied a refund even after they shared proof of the incomplete order. The X post narrating the incident soon went viral as many others joined in, sharing similar experiences and raising one big question: what really happens when your food order goes wrong?

The X user, @imRavY_, called out Zomato after what he described as a frustrating experience. He wrote, “I ordered 2x Multani Kadhai Paneer and 4x Tandoori Butter Roti for two people from @zomato.” But when the delivery arrived, there was only one paneer dish in the package.

The customer said he tried to refuse the order right there, but the delivery partner told him to contact support instead. He sent photos of what he received, shared screenshots of the order, and emailed support multiple times. But according to him, the response stayed the same. He added in the post, “I paid for food that I never got. This is pathetic, this is a scam.”





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Before the post gained attention, Zomato had already replied via email. They said they understood the inconvenience and had informed the restaurant partner. However, they were “unable to verify the concern” and could not issue a refund.





Incomplete Zomato Order Sparked A Debate

Zomato responded again on X, assuring that they are looking into the issue. They later updated that they addressed his concerns over DM. By then, the comments section turned into a flood of similar stories. One user said the incident isn't a one-off issue anymore. Another shared, "The same happened with me when I ordered 2 burgers from Burger King via Zomato. I received only 1, and then the delivery guy told me to talk to support, and they never refunded me."





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One user tried to explain why such incidents might be happening, saying, “If the parcel was not properly packed, then the first point of fault lies with the restaurant, but there are also many cloud kitchens that operate from homes and even from smaller houses that don't have CCTV. They might not have checked before handing over to the delivery partner." So sometimes, it's not just one point of failure, it's a chain.

A few users even said they've started switching to other apps or picking up food themselves.