Sometimes, the best food recommendations don't come from fancy ads or trending reels, they come from real, heartfelt moments. And this one, shared by Kabir Bedi, is exactly that. He recently took to X and shared a photo of some very familiar, comforting favourites: mango chutney, sweet & sour mango pickle, dates & tamarind chutney, and gooseberry jam.

Kabir Bedi Can't Stop Raving About These Chutneys

What really caught everyone's attention was what Kabir Bedi wrote. He called them, “The BEST jams, marmalades, pickles and chutneys I have ever tasted.” That's not something you hear every day, especially from someone who has travelled the world. He then revealed that these delicious products come from Women's India Trust (W.I.T.), a charitable organisation. He even encouraged people to order directly from their website.

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He was simply sharing something he genuinely loved, and people felt it. As soon as the post went up, people started reacting. Some users remembered WIT from years ago and said, “WIT still exists?! We used to have their products regularly. Great stuff.” Others were shocked (in a good way), saying, “Wow! They are still around.” One user even revealed, “They have amazing home linen too!” For many, it felt like reconnecting with something they had forgotten.

The Story Behind Women's India Trust (W.I.T.)

Women's India Trust (WIT) was founded in 1968 by Kamila Tyabji with a simple but powerful mission to help women help themselves. It started in Mumbai with a small initiative focusing on training underprivileged women to stitch sari petticoats. Over time, this small initiative grew into something much bigger.

Today, WIT is known for its wide range of homemade-style food products like tangy pickles, sweet and fruity jams, rich chutneys, and refreshing squashes. These are not factory-made in the usual sense. They carry a homemade touch. Apart from food, they also create home linen, aprons, tote bags, handcrafted toys, etc. So whether it's something for your kitchen or your home, you're contributing to someone's livelihood.

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One of the most powerful things about WIT is its focus on education and skill-building.

They offer free or subsidised training programs, English-speaking courses, and computer training. And one of their biggest achievements is the WIT Nursing School. Started in 1983, this school trains young women to become professional nurses.

So the next time you're looking for something simple, like a jar of pickle or chutney, you might want to think about where it comes from.