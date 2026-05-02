Cheese is one of those things most of us always have in the fridge. But here's something you might not think about: how are you storing it? Straight into a plastic bag and done? It's convenient, yes, but it might not be doing your cheese (or your health) any favours. The way you store cheese can actually affect how long it stays fresh and even what grows on it.





Nutritionist Amy Shah recently shared a simple but important tip on Instagram that many people overlook. She explains, "I think most people don't realise that you shouldn't be storing your cheese in plastic bags. Storing it in a plastic bag makes the mould grow faster and also bacteria like Listeria, which can be really dangerous." It sounds like a small habit, but it can make a big difference.

What Happens When You Store Cheese In Plastic?

For starters, it traps moisture, and that's exactly the kind of environment where mould, especially the unwanted kind, thrives. She also points out another concern: "Polyethylenes and PVCs can leach into your cheese from the plastic bag." Since cheese is high in fat, it can absorb these chemicals more easily. Add to that the risk of bacteria like Listeria, and it's clearly not the safest option.

What Is The Storage Hack?

Here's what you should do instead. As Dr Shah suggests, switch to paper or partial paper wrapping. "Foods that are high in fat, like cheese, should not be stored in plastic... you want to make sure that you're storing your cheese in paper or partial paper," she says.





Paper allows the cheese to breathe while still protecting it, helping maintain both freshness and texture. You can even wrap it in parchment or wax paper and then place it in a container. This simple change can keep your cheese fresher for longer and reduce unnecessary exposure to plastic. So next time you reach for that plastic bag, maybe pause and rethink?