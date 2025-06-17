Candles that look like real food? Yes, it's a thing - and the internet can't get enough of it. While quirky food-themed keychains and fridge magnets have been around for years, these hyper-realistic candles are stealing the show. Recently, an artist from Jhansi has gone viral for her incredibly lifelike wax creations that closely resemble popular Indian dishes. Among her many eye-catching designs, one that has captured everyone's attention is a matar paneer candle. In a viral video, the artist shares that she is currently working on a 15-day, 15 street food candle challenge. For Day 9, she chose to recreate the beloved North Indian classic, matar paneer.





The video shows what looks like a typical serving of rice, green peas and paneer gravy placed inside an aluminum container. But nothing is edible. Every element - from the paneer cubes and peas to the rice grains and curry - is carefully crafted using wax. She begins by pouring melted wax into the container, adds the food-shaped wax elements, and then finishes by pouring the curry-like wax and placing the candle wicks. The result is a stunning candle that looks just like a hearty plate of matar paneer.

Watch the full video below:

The internet didn't waste any time reacting to the post.





"For a second, we didn't even realise it wasn't real. Beautifully made," wrote one impressed user.





"Kya yeh relatives ko khane de sakte hain? (Can this be served to relatives?)" joked another.





"Hats off to you. Maine magnet dekhe the, but candle pehli baar dekha. (I've seen food magnets, but this is the first time I'm seeing a food candle).





"Superb art," praised one person.





"Delicious. Great work," chimed in another.





"True meaning of candlelight dinner," read a hilariously fitting comment.





"Ek plate biryani candle bana do. (Make a plate of biryani candle)," requested someone playfully.





So far, the video has garnered over 1.2 million views.