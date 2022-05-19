Call it a vegetable or fruit, tomato is probably one of the most common food ingredients available in every Indian kitchen. It holds a constant position in our daily diet and is extensively used in almost every dish we cook. We use tomatoes to make curry, add it to our dal and sabzi or simply eat it raw in form of salad. Ever wondered why tomatoes make such a popular food ingredient among all?! One of the major reasons for the same is its availability in abundance. However, recently we have seen a shortage of tomato supply in the local markets. It is due to the rising mercury and unprecedented rainfall (cyclone Ashani) in some tomato producing regions in India. This has subsequently led to a surge in tomato price across the country. Reportedly, the rising transport cost also plays a significant role in the escalating price of this kitchen staple.





As per multiple reports, tomatoes are being sold for more than Rs. 100 per kilograms in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru. In Pune, the food ingredient is currently being sold at Rs. 60 per kg. In Odisha's Bhubaneshwar, the price of tomatoes touched Rs. 120 per kg in the retail market. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh is getting this vegetable/fruit for approx. Rs 70 per kilogram. "The price of tomatoes in wholesale is Rs. 60 per kg. Rain has disrupted the production and supply chain plus increased price of petrol and diesel also plays a role in surge," said a vendor from Delhi's Gazipur vegetable market to ANI.





The hike in the price of tomatoes instantly took Twitter by storm. People took to the micro-blogging site to react to the surge in prices and as a result, memes and jokes with hashtag #tomato started trending online.

"Seems to hit all-time highest price of tomatoes. Tomatoes and lemons are in race", wrote a Twitter user. Another person commented, "In India, #tomatoes are as expensive as rubies these days, while the lemon's prices are comparable to topaz!" Third comment read, "Those who are worried that LIC shares dipped by 5% should consider investing in Tomato, Rs 70 to Rs 100 in one day! #LICIPO #Tomato".





Let's take a look at some hilarious jokes and memes here:







































