The price hike of vegetables has been affecting customers. Tomato prices in particular are soaring due to a shortage in supply and erratic weather conditions. As prices cross Rs 150 and Rs 200 per kg in many parts of the country, people are looking for alternative ingredients to use in their dishes. Turns out even fast food giant McDonald's is being affected by the tomato prices and shortages in supply. Twitter users shared pictures of a notice about the 'temporary unavailability' of tomatoes for McDonald's customers. Thus, for the time being, McDonald's would be serving their products without tomatoes. Take a look:

According to the Twitter post by user Aditya D Shah, the notice was posted outside a McDonald's outlet in Connaught Place, New Delhi. The management stated in the notice that they were committed to serving their customers the best food with good quality ingredients. "Despite our best efforts, we are not able to get adequate quantities of tomatoes which pass our world-class stringent quality checks. Hence, for the time being, we are forced to serve you products without tomatoes. We are working to get the tomato supplies back," read the notice. They also said that they regretted the inconvenience caused and valued the patronage of their customers.

A number of Twitter users shared their reactions to the post. "A perfect example of tomato prices shooting up," wrote one user while another agreed, "Wow! Never seen this before!". Some argued, "Have you ever run or met someone running a food joint? They don't order supplies from Blinkit etc thereby retail rate doesn't affect them!"

Meanwhile, a McDonald's spokesperson said in a statement that they were working towards procuring enough quantities to serve their customers. "To ensure our customers get the best quality we are known to serve, we are constrained to hold tomatoes for the time being. [We are] working towards resolving this issue by employing sustainable agriculture practices including hydroponically-grown tomatoes in a completely controlled environment to de-risk requirements from vagaries of season," stated a statement shared in Economic Times.