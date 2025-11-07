Most people associate Asha Bhosle with her extraordinary playback singing career. The same name also fronts a chain of fine-dining Indian restaurants called Asha's, which launched in Dubai in 2002 and has since grown internationally. While the celebrity connection draws attention, the business itself has persisted for more than two decades, expanded across multiple countries and earned industry recognition for its culinary standards. The chain now stands as a noteworthy example of a celebrity-owned Indian dining concept operating globally. Find out more about it below:

What Inspired Asha Bhosle's Restaurant Chain

Asha Bhosle's venture into the hospitality space followed a long-standing personal interest in cooking. The restaurant's menu gives people an insight into her foodie side, as she recalls, "I had a magical childhood, moving from town to town with my father's travelling theatre company. 'The Company' would always sit down to a meal together. I used to love roaming around the kitchen among the cauldrons of steaming food, but more than anything, I enjoyed seeing the joy on the diners' faces as they savoured the tasty delights. This is where my love of cooking began."





The first Asha's opened in 2002 in Dubai's WAFI City Mall. Since then, the chain has expanded into the UAE (Dubai, Abu Dhabi), the Gulf region (Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar) and the UK (Birmingham, Manchester). Some of them have won multiple culinary accolades over the years.

Asha's Food And Culinary Philosophy

Asha's menus centre around North-West Indian cuisine, including kebabs, tandoori dishes, biryanis, and slow-cooked dals. Asha Bhosle's involvement goes beyond lending her name: she reportedly oversees the grinding of a bespoke family garam masala recipe in Mumbai, which is then used across all kitchens in the chain. As she once put it: "When I cook, I cook very fast. I know what to put in. I can taste something and say what spices are in it." Despite the global positioning, the homely characteristics of the food are emphasised. Signature dishes include Bhatti Ka Chaap, Kerala Chilli Garlic Prawns, Makai Seekh Kebab, Kodi Curry, and Fish Biryani, among others.





While the chain speaks to Indian diners who have settled outside the country, the outward message is more universal: Indian cuisine presented in an upscale format. Asha's, as a restaurant chain, also reflects how Indian food ventures abroad are becoming more about globally-branded, design-led dining experiences.