Mumbai's dining scene is no stranger to reinvention - and some of its most stylish restaurants have found a home in restored old bungalows that once echoed with family chatter, and still carry that colonial-era charm. Today, these spaces have been reimagined by celebrity restaurateurs and renowned designers into sophisticated dining destinations, each with a story as rich as the food it serves. Here are three celebrity-owned restaurants in Mumbai that have turned heritage homes into modern culinary landmarks.

1. One8 Commune By Virat Kohli

Cricketer Virat Kohli's popular dining chain, One8 Commune, expanded to Mumbai in 2022, choosing for its address a piece of Bollywood history. The restaurant stands in the Juhu bungalow once owned by legendary singer Kishore Kumar, giving the space a nostalgic touch that Kohli himself cherishes deeply.





In a video shared on the restaurant's YouTube channel, Kohli revealed his emotional connection to the late music icon: "His songs have really touched me emotionally. If I could have met anyone from the past, it would have been Kishore da - he had such a charismatic personality."

The restaurant blends this sense of nostalgia with contemporary design and a laid-back, communal vibe that mirrors Kohli's own personality.





Address: 18/B, Juhu Tara Road, behind Little Italy, Shivaji Nagar, Juhu, Mumbai

2. Scarlett House By Malaika Arora

Nestled in a serene 90-year-old bungalow in Bandra's Pali Village, Scarlett House is actor and entrepreneur Malaika Arora's latest addition to Mumbai's dining map. The restaurant's exterior, with its quiet Indo-Portuguese charm, hides a strikingly different world inside - one inspired by vintage maximalism and nostalgic elegance.





Designed by Nyishi Parekh, the interiors draw inspiration from the building's own heritage. "The cafe is set in a quaint, weathered bungalow that blends old-world charm with rustic simplicity," Parekh told Architectural Digest. "The design was inspired by nostalgia, history, and the desire to evoke a sense of warmth and timelessness."





Address: Red Bungalow, 3 Pali Road, opposite Yellow Rose Building, Pali Village, Bandra West, Mumbai

3. Neuma By Karan Johar

In Colaba's buzzing restaurant district, Neuma, owned by filmmaker Karan Johar, occupies a beautifully restored colonial-era bungalow. The space has been designed by architect Ashiesh Shah, who crafted a setting that balances minimalism with artistic depth.





Each room in Neuma offers a different mood and visual language - from the lush Garden Cafe, and Moulin Rouge-inspired Rose Bar to the Scandinavian-style Blanc Room and the intimate Verde private dining area. The experience feels like a curated journey through varied design influences, all tied together by refined taste and understated glamour.





Address: Garden Chalet, 4/6 Mandlik Road, near Regal Cinema, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai

These celebrity-backed restaurants prove that Mumbai's heritage homes continue to evolve - from private residences to cultural and culinary spaces. They celebrate the city's history while offering a modern dining experience, creating places where every meal comes with a touch of old-world charm.