Some street foods hit the spot just right, and you're left marvelling at every bite you take... the combination of flavours, textures, and sensations fills you with awe. Something similar happened to actor Ashish Vidyarthi recently. He took to Instagram to share a candid video of himself savouring a street-style snack in Patiala, Punjab. He visited a popular food joint called Sadhu Ram Halwai and gave viewers a small virtual tour of the humble establishment. A waiting customer recommended he try their kachori aloo since it's well-known and delicious, and the actor decided to listen to his suggestion.





We see the vendor pouring an aloo (potato) curry over a mashed kachori in a disposable bowl. He also adds what seems to be a runny green chutney on top and hands the delight over to Ashish Vidyarthi. The actor takes his dish to the adjoining space meant for patrons to stand and eat. He digs into the "garma garam kachori" with evident relish. He notes that the aloo sabzi is "simple," and that it doesn't have too much masala. The real star is the kachori. The actor seems quite impressed by its taste. He heartily enjoys the snack with his hand too.





The customer from earlier explained that the shop is at least 50-60 years old, and it's the "most famous" in Patiala. The actor asked him if the kachori is filled with dal, and he specified that it has a stuffing of khasta (this generally implies it's made with spiced moong or urad dal). Watch the complete video below:











We hope Ashish Vidyarthi shares more such heartwarming and mouth-watering foodie videos!





