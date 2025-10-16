Samosa is the ultimate Indian snack that never fails to evoke nostalgia and cravings. These crispy, golden triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes and peas have become an integral part of Indian cuisine. They are the perfect accompaniment to a cup of hot chai or a quick snack on the go. But have you tried any other versions of samosa besides potato? If not, this street stall in Punjab should be your next food stop. In a now-viral Instagram video, viewers are introduced to a street-side spot in Jalandhar that sells lip-smacking samosas. With over 10 varieties available, it is indeed a must-visit for all snack lovers.

The clip opens with a vendor showcasing all the delicious samosa varieties. The first is bhindi (ladyfinger) samosa, followed by beans samosa and raw banana samosa. The list also includes paneer (cottage cheese) samosa, gobhi (cauliflower) samosa, soya samosa, noodles samosa, macaroni samosa, and even mushroom samosa.

Check out the full Instagram video below:

The video garnered immense attention on Instagram. Here's how social media users reacted:





One user wrote, "I don't like samosas made with anything other than potatoes."





Another added, "You have ruined my mood."





A viewer commented, "Who will eat this samosa? It's better to just eat vegetables."





"Samosa lovers will catch and beat you for insulting samosas," remarked a foodie.





An individual expressed, "This is too much."





Many simply commented, "Justice for samosa."





"Look carefully, all the samosas are raw; think of them as stuff wrapped in puri. They will get crispy only after cooking them on a slow flame for a long time. This foolish food blogger does not know the difference between a samosa and puri aloo," read one comment.

Were you aware of the vast variety of samosas shown in the video? Let us know in the comments section.