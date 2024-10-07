The culinary scene in the capital has eagerly anticipated the arrival of Avartana, the renowned restaurant brand from ITC Hotels, which has officially opened its fifth location at ITC Maurya. Known for its innovative and artistic take on Southern Indian cuisine, Avartana now joins a distinguished lineup that includes the award-winning Bukhara and Dum Pukht, further solidifying ITC Maurya's status as a premier dining destination.

Avartana has already made a significant impact across India, with successful establishments at ITC Grand Chola, ITC Royal Bengal, and ITC Maratha, as well as an international outpost in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Anil Chadha, Chief Executive of ITC Hotels, expressed his excitement about the opening, stating that Avartana brings a refined culinary artistry inspired by the rich heritage of Southern Indian cuisine. "Passion drives us to create and serve the best in hospitality," he noted, highlighting the restaurant's journey and its appeal to food enthusiasts worldwide.

Avartana is not just another restaurant; it has been listed among Asia's 50 Best Restaurants in 2024. The dining experience is characterized by a thoughtful blend of traditional and progressive interpretations of Southern Indian dishes. Diners can expect a menu that celebrates the universality, offering reinvented gastronomy that resonates with both Indian and international guests.

The restaurant features a design that pays homage to peninsular Southern India, with interiors accentuated by gold brass geometric patterns and a soothing colour palette that includes mellow golds and pastels. Decorative elements like hemisphere lamps resembling coconuts and light installations that mimic banana flowers enhance the aesthetic appeal, while rustic earthenware and contemporary glassware create an immersive dining experience.

Avartana's culinary approach is deeply rooted in cultural narratives, aiming to explore new frontiers in Southern Indian gastronomy. The restaurant offers a range of guided degustation menus - Anika, Bela, Jiaa, Maya, and Tara-each designed to provide a distinct experience. For instance, the thirteen-course Anika menu showcases innovative theatrics, while the seafood-exclusive Tara menu highlights fresh fare presented in gourmet styles.

Stir-Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Mousse, Curry Leaf Tempura



Sago and Yoghurt, Tamarind & Dried Berry Sauce

Seating 54 guests, with a private dining room for 10, Avartana combines the warmth and hospitality of ITC Hotels with a commitment to culinary excellence. The interactive kitchens promise to delight diners, inviting them to engage with the culinary creations and immerse themselves in the magic of Southern Indian flavours.

As Avartana opens its doors in the capital, it sets the stage for a new gastronomic journey, promising to elevate the dining landscape in New Delhi with its distinctive culinary offerings.