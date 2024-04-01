As I entered the hallowed halls of Bukhara at ITC Maurya, I couldn't shake the feeling of stepping into a living time capsule. Here stood a restaurant that wasn't just about serving food; it was about preserving a culinary legacy that had endured for 45 years. And today, as Bukhara celebrated its milestone anniversary, I surrendered to the irresistible allure of its culinary legacy, diving into a feast that left my senses reeling with delight.

The scent of spices hung thick in the air, mingling with the unmistakable aroma of tandoor-fired delights. It was a sensory overload, a tantalising preview of the feast that awaited me within. But before I could dive into the culinary delights, I found myself captivated by Bukhara's ambience.



Nestled amidst stone walls and adorned with the vintage elegance of log-top tables, Bukhara exuded an ageless charm that spoke of tradition and heritage. The earthy tones, wooden accents, and traditional decor elements transported me to a bygone era, where every meal was a celebration of culture and community.

But enough about the decor - let's talk about the real star of the show: the food. And oh, what a feast it was. From the iconic Sikandari Raan, Seekh Kebab, Machli Tikka to the melt-in-your-mouth Dal Bukhara that had been simmering away for hours - each dish was a testament to the culinary mastery that had defined this restaurant for over four decades.



And then there was the Naan Bukhara - a legend in its own right. Baked in a dedicated tandoor and meant for sharing, it embodied the spirit of communal feasting, bringing people together in a celebration of food and fellowship.

Here, food wasn't just about sustenance - it was about connection. And so, I embraced the tradition of eating with my hands, feeling a deeper connection to each dish as I savoured its flavours without the barrier of cutlery.

As I sat back, sated and content, I couldn't help but marvel at how the menu had remained unchanged over the years, a testament to its timelessness and enduring appeal. And it wasn't just the food - even the concept of the chequered apron had become a beloved tradition among patrons, symbolising the immersive dining experience that Bukhara offered. It is clear that this is more than just a restaurant - it is a cultural institution.

So here's to 45 years of culinary excellence, of preserving tradition in a rapidly changing world, and of bringing people together through the simple joy of good food. Bukhara, you have left an indelible mark on my palate - and my heart.

Where: ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Price for two: Rs 8,000 (approximately) without alcohol