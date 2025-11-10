A Reddit post has gone viral for its mix of humour, awkwardness and unexpected emotion - all set against the backdrop of a restaurant lunch date. The incident, as shared by a user (@TailWagTechie) on the platform, involves a young man who takes a girl out for lunch after meeting her through his mother. What unfolds next, however, is anything but ordinary.





According to the post, the two seemed to hit it off right away. He took her to one of the best places in town, "because I wanted to show her some good food around." They chatted, laughed and were enjoying a good meal - until he asked her about her ambitions. That's when things took a sudden turn.





"She started tearing up and then crying in the middle of the restaurant," the Redditor wrote. "The waiter who was taking our order started handing her tissues while I awkwardly continued giving the order because I had no idea how to react."

A Scene Straight Out Of A Sitcom

The situation quickly turned into something you'd expect in a comedy show. Other diners started staring, some even looking ready to intervene if she screamed for help. The restaurant staff decided to comfort her with a free dessert, "which she happily accepted, still sniffling."





"I paid the bill, dropped her off, and now I can't even think about going back to that place," the post read. "I didn't even do anything wrong, but somehow I'm the one feeling guilty."





Later, in an update, the Reddit user explained that the woman had emotional memories linked to that place with her grandmother, which triggered her tears.





Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims made in the Reddit post.

Internet Reacts To The Funny-Awkward Post

The post quickly made its way across Reddit, where users couldn't resist turning the story into a source of laughter. One commenter joked, "Exactly, she is crying and op be like yeah one farmhouse and two white sauce pastas please." Another quipped, "Free dessert lene ki ninja technique."





A third wrote, "Bro, that's straight out of a sitcom like: 'How I Met the Most Awkward Moment of My Life'." One commenter put it best: "This made me laugh harder than I have in a while."