The struggle to lose weight and eat healthy every day is quite real. Even the best of us often succumb to unhealthy food cravings every now and then. These indulgences then end up making us feel guilty, thus derailing our efforts towards weight loss. What if we told you there are some foods that are commonly deemed unhealthy but can actually be quite healthy? A Reddit user u/icetea posed a question on r/AskReddit, asking "What unhealthy food may actually be healthy?" The responses offered quite a few interesting ideas. Take a look:

The Reddit thread was quite a hit with users, receiving over 6.8k upvotes and counting. An intriguing discussion ensued, with several suggestions about how the food we consider unhealthy may actually be quite healthy instead. Take a look at the responses by Reddit users:

1. Tacos

The Mexican dish can actually be quite a healthy and low-calorie item, depending upon what ingredients are put inside. The recipe usually requires fresh vegetables and sauces, which are not fried and hence can be part of a balanced meal. Some Reddit users wrote to say how eating Tacos actually helped them lose weight.

Vegetable Tacos can actually be quite healthy depending upon the filling.

2. Potatoes

Several Reddit users talked about how potatoes can actually be quite healthy if eaten in the boiled or baked form. One user explained that potatoes can keep you filled for longer if eaten properly. "Potatoes have an incredibly high "satiety index": that is, how full you feel after eating them," claimed the Reddit user.

3. Popcorn

Surprisingly, popcorn can be quite a healthy snack as long as the added intake is limited. "Popcorn is overall a pretty low-calorie snack as long as you don't drown it in too much butter and salt," read one of the top comments in the discussion. A few Reddit users also suggested alternative seasonings that could be added to popcorn.

4. Dark Chocolate

Believe it or not, a small amount of dark chocolate is not unhealthy at all. Several Reddit users pointed out that cocoa can actually be a good source of fibre. They also named their favourite bitter chocolate brands which they would indulge in, every now and then.

Dark chocolate consumed in moderation can be healthy.

5. Peanut butter

Peanuts are known to be high in protein, but some people claim that peanut butter contains excess fats. However, natural peanut butter can actually be quite healthy. "Get natural peanut butter that has to be refrigerated and you're good," said one user. However, be careful not to consume it in excess.

It's important not to go overboard on any dish, as anything consumed in excess can be harmful to health. It is always a good idea to consult a nutritionist or dietitian before making any major tweaks to the diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.