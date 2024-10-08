The Dafeng District People's Court in southeastern China posted an item online for auction, owned by a bankrupt millionaire. What was it? Surprisingly, nothing with glitter or gold, instead a bottle of the soft drink Sprite. Yes, you read that right. The auction was conducted by the Dafeng District People's Court in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, southeastern China, reported South China Morning Post. According to the Yangtse Evening Post, the bankrupt millionaire was associated with two companies which had registered capital of five million yuan (US$713,000) and US$1.725 million, respectively. Both companies have declared bankruptcy, leaving no significant assets.

The bottle of Sprite was auctioned with a starting bid of 4.2 yuan, increasing in increments of 0.08 yuan. For the unversed, a bottle of Sprite typically costs 6 yuan (9 US cents or Rs 71).

While later the auction was withdrawn from the judicial auction platform, it had already attracted significant attention, with 366 people registering to bid and 652 setting reminders.

The case led many internet users to question the use of judicial resources, reported South China Morning Post. One person said, "This auction is just wasting resources." Another said, "This is so ridiculous. I bet Sprite itself never imagined it would be auctioned one day."

A third person calculated, "This will fail to sell. Even when you add the bus tickets, which are 4 yuan round trip, to the auction price of 4.2 yuan, the total comes to 8.2 yuan. However, you can buy it at the market for just 6 yuan. Unless someone from the court decides to buy it themselves."

