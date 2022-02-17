The internet sees a plethora of trends circulating every day. However, sometimes these trends are quite bizarre and absurd! One such recent trend of memes and posts on Twitter has got us quite curious. The Sprite drink from McDonald's menu found itself among the top trends on the micro-blogging platform. The light and refreshing drink is currently going viral on social media and confusing internet users. According to a report by ComicBook, the exact reason why McDonald's Sprite has resurfaced online is unclear. Apparently, people are saying that it tastes extremely different vis-a-vis other soft drinks served at the fast-food restaurant.





The conversation around this drink got even the official McDonald's handles to sit up and take notice. They tweeted their own take on the Sprite memes circulating online. Take a look:

Twitter users also shared a flurry of reactions about McDonald's Sprite. Some said that the drink gave them an extra kick of energy, while others did not like the excess amount of fizz in it. According to Mashed, the McDonald's Sprite has even inspired a song, dedicated exclusively to it.





Take a look at some of the funniest memes and reactions to McDonald's Sprite:

A report by Spoon University tried to decode the real reason why McDonald's Sprite may taste different and has been resulting in the meme trend. "McDonald's uses a higher ratio of syrup concentrate to carbonated water so that you get more of the delicious flavour you want. It also amps that sugar content up, making your body crave it more," said McDonald's management.





What did you think of this bizarre yet interesting trend around McDonald's Sprite? Tell us in the comments below.