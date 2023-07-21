The world of films has been full of excitement in the recent past. Two interesting and diverse films - Barbie and Oppenheimer - have released on the same day July 21. There are fans of both in equal numbers; Greta Gerwig's Barbie promises to be a unique retelling of the classic doll character. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan is a biopic about the creator of the atomic bomb. As movie buffs debate about which film to watch, it was time to give the debate a foodie spin! Amidst the flurry of memes on social media, a number of Indian brands joined the fun to create some witty posts with a foodie twist. Take a look:

While the food delivery app Swiggy played on the colour scheme of the two movies, burger chain Burger King chose to share different kinds of products for both films.





Meanwhile, the grocery delivery app BlinkIt chose to tweet on two different products available on their application. Further, pizza chain Dominos added clever wordplay combining their signature pizzas and the names of the films - Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Swiggy Instamart and McDonald's India too shared their creative takes on the Barbie vs Oppenheimer debate. Take a look:

Previously, food delivery app Zomato too had shared a Barbie-themed tweet. They posted about a unique 'Barbie barfi' that they came across. "These Barbie promotions are getting out of hand," they wrote in their tweet. Click here to read the full story.