Are you craving a snack that's both spicy and sweet? Look no further than Bhakarwadi, the beloved Maharashtrian treat that's stolen the hearts of Indian foodies everywhere. Now, a viral video is lifting the lid on the intricate process of making this delicious snack. The video, shared on Instagram, showcases workers expertly rolling dough and filling together on the floor. The dough is then rolled out into long, thin strings, which are fed into a machine that cuts them into bite-sized pieces. Finally, the pieces are deep-fried in hot oil to crispy perfection, resulting in the mouth-watering snack.





The caption reads, "Bhakarwadi lovers, this one's for you! Witness the factory-style bulk making of bhakharwadi, where every roll is stuffed, coiled, and fried with machine precision and traditional taste! From spicy-sweet stuffing to that perfect crunch - this snack is made to impress thousands every day!"





Also Read:This Maharashtrian-Style Bhakarwadi Makes For A Delicious Tea-Time Snack

Watch the full video here:

The video has already racked up over 2 million views on Instagram. While many viewers expressed their undying love for Bhakarwadi, others seemed troubled by the unhygienic making process. One user wrote, "I love this." Another added, "My favourite." Someone pointed out, "Time to modernise production slightly: instead of working on the floor, why not use a table? It would be more comfortable and easier to keep clean." "Don't know why I never liked this," remarked a viewer. A foodie said, "Hygiene is a concern; it would be better if they worked wearing gloves..." "All products are made from 100% palm oil and priced more than those made with groundnut oil," read a comment.





Also Read: Craving Chaat? Meet Bhakarwadi Chaat: The Quick And Tasty Twist You Need





Earlier, a video of a street vendor making Bihar's beloved Khaja Mithai went viral on the internet. The clip showed a man rolling dough balls on a large wooden board with a rolling pin, then cutting them into pieces and frying them in a massive wok. After the golden treats were removed from the oil, a generous amount of sugar syrup was poured over them. And just like that, Bihar's beloved sweet dish was ready. Read the full story here.

What are your thoughts on this video? Share them with us in the comments below!