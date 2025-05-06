Are you even from Bihar if you haven't tasted Khaja mithai? This iconic sweet is a crispy, flaky delight that melts in your mouth, striking the perfect balance between crunch and syrupy sweetness. While the ingredients are simple, making Khaja is an art that requires skill and precision. The process starts with kneading a dough from flour, which is then rolled out into thin layers, folded, and cut before being deep-fried to golden perfection. Once crispy, the pieces are soaked in a glossy sugar syrup that gives them their signature shine and sweet flavour.

A viral video on Instagram shared by @foodie_incarnate captures this entire process at a well-known sweet shop in Patna. In the clip, a man is seen rolling dough balls on a large wooden board with a rolling pin, cutting them into pieces, and frying them in a massive wok. After the golden treats are removed from the oil, a generous amount of sugar syrup is poured over them. And just like that, Bihar's beloved sweet dish is ready.

Watch the full video below:

The video has already racked up over 3.5 million views - and it's sparking quite a debate online. While many viewers expressed their undying love for Khaja mithai, others were not too thrilled. Check out some of the reactions below:

A user wrote, "Maine khaaya hai tasty hoti hai. (I have eaten it, it's tasty.)"

Another one added, "Bhai, bahut acha lagta hai. (Bro, it tastes really good.)"

"I tried it because I'm from Patna. I think it's mostly made in Nalanda district," read a comment.

Someone said, "I am from Maharashtra. Maine yeh Maharashtra mein khaaya hai. (I am from Maharashtra. I have had this in Maharashtra.)"

An Instagrammer commented, "No hygiene."

A person remarked, "Death by cholesterol and oil... stop promoting unhealthy foods."

"Bare hands on cooked food, lol, hygiene died," wrote a user.

What do you think about the making of this Bihari delicacy? Would you want to try it out? Tell us in the comments section below!