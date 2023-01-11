We Indians can enjoy a cup of chai at any time of the day. However, evening tea time holds a special place in our hearts and for all the right reasons. It is when loved ones get together to unwind after a long and tiring day. This ritual is so dear to us that we feel lethargic on the days we miss it. And what makes it even more special is the wide range of snacks that are accompanied by it. While pakoras and samosas are synonymous with chai snacks, having them on a regular basis can get quite mundane. So, if you're on the lookout for new and interesting snacks to enjoy in the evening, we've got you covered. Here we bring you a Maharashtrian-style bhakarwadi recipe that makes for a delicious tea-time snack.





Bhakarwadi is a classic tea-time snack that is extremely popular in the western parts of India. While bhakarwadi is a beloved Maharashtrian snack, its origins lie in Gujarat. This spiral-shaped snack has a crunchy texture and offers a blend of sweet and salty flavours. It is stuffed with flavourful masalas at its centre and deep-fried until golden brown. The best part is that you can make this yummy snack in just under 30 minutes. Without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

Maharashtrian Bhakarwadi Recipe: How To Make Maharashtrian Bhakarwadi

To make this snack, first, mix together maida, besan, oil and salt. Add a little water and knead into a smooth dough. Cover with a moist cloth and keep aside. For the filling, take a pan and roast sesame and couscous seeds. Add crushed poppy seeds, fennel seeds and coriander seeds. Once done, remove from heat.





Now, heat some oil in a separate pan. Add cumin seeds and allow them to splutter. Add ginger, garlic and fry for a few seconds. Add all the other crushed seeds. Add coconut, sev, masalas, sugar, besan and salt. Mix well.





Take a lump of the dough and roll it into a thin chapati. Spread the prepared filling all over the chapati. Make a tight roll and press down the edges. Cut into 1-inch pieces and deep-fry until crispy and golden brown. Let it cool before storing it in an airtight container. Maharashtrian bhakarwadi is ready!







So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious snack at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.